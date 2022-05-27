Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,680,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,761,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,048,000.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 316,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,537. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.