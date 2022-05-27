Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 848,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $998,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GFGDU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 2,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,388. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFGDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.