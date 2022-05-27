Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,948. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

