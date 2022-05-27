Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.11% of EJF Acquisition worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EJF Acquisition by 484.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,890,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,539,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,927,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EJFA stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 108,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,431. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

EJF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

