Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.09 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

NASDAQ XPDBU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.