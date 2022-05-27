Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $199,000 in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $3,368,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,474,000.

Get Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANB remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.