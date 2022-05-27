Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.91 Million in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,271,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,182,000.

Shares of OLITU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

