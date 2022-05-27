Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.03 Million in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,563,000.

Get Mana Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Mana Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.07 on Friday. Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.