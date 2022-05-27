Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,233 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth $92,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KVSA remained flat at $$9.74 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,735. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

