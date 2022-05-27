Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.46% of Finnovate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FNVT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,359. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.