Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.35% of Focus Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,944. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

