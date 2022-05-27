Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 125,000 FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTVI. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTVI stock remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,051. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

