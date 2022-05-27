Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given New C$1.70 Price Target at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISFGet Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QUISF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of QUISF stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

