Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given New C$1.70 Price Target at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QUISF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of QUISF stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

