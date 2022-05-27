Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.70

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QUIS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday.

CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$206.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.84. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

