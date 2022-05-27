Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,337,000. Cerner comprises about 1.8% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cerner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,736. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

