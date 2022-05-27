Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $10.42 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.05. 4,317,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

