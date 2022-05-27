Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 230.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after buying an additional 299,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,667,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,445,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

