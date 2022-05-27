Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 115,120 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,120 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

C traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. 19,500,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,444,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.