Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $108.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

