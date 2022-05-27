Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $369,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.14 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

