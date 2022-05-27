Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 42,798 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,798 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Workday by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $168.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.49 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

