Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $547,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after acquiring an additional 202,404 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 949.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 132,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,265 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $204.33 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.73.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

