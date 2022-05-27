Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $267,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,831,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.91.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB stock opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

