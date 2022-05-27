Quantitative Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,037 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 56.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,384,000 after purchasing an additional 480,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

