Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 412 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $365.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $335.02 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.