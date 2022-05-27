Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 1,395 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Copart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.94. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.41 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

