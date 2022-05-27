Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $11,627.42 and approximately $73.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 165.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,064.24 or 1.91895396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 189.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00505940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033221 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars.

