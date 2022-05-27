Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Quanta Services stock opened at $120.63 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

