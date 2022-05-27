Quant Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $761.64 million and approximately $61.74 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $63.09 or 0.00219170 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003150 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.00 or 0.01903774 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00326646 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

