Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,863 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.