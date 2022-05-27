PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.15 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. 2,529,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

