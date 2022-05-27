PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PUTKY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. 2,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

