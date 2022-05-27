PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in May

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PSP Swiss Property from CHF 125 to CHF 140 in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS PSPSF remained flat at $$118.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 173. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $136.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

