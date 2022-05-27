Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives $1,558.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,558.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.25) to GBX 1,375 ($17.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.63) to GBX 1,665 ($20.95) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 453,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 900,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prudential by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 464,246 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 920,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after buying an additional 276,933 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Prudential by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 271,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 194,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.