Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $51.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.58% and a negative return on equity of 881.07%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.