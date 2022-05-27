PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 3.8%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.29. 940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 301,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $22,890,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

