Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,003,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 102,602 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

