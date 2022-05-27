Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PEYE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.59. Precision Optics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

