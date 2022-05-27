Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:PEYE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.59. Precision Optics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.
Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Optics (PEYE)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.