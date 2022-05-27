Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna from $57,350.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

