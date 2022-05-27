PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PWWBF traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,221. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.36. PowerBand Solutions has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 1.06.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online auction software and financing solutions for the automotive and other industries in Canada. The company also provides a suite of cloud-based auction and finance portal software tools, including LiveNet Auction, a portal that allows dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a network of used vehicle buyers; and Marketplace Auction, which allows dealers, dealer groups, rental, and leasing companies to load a used vehicle onto the site with a description of the vehicle, photos, condition reports, and a pre-set reserve bid.

