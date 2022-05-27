Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Up 339.5% in May

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 339.5% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Points.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Points.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Points.com in the first quarter valued at $13,354,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Points.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Points.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Points.com by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Points.com by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 4,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,093. The company has a market capitalization of $367.60 million, a P/E ratio of 174.71 and a beta of 1.44. Points.com has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.