Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $530,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

