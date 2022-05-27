Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.54%.
Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
