PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.