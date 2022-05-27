PlayFuel (PLF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $855,844.00

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $801,276.03 and $855,844.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

