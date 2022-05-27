PlayDapp (PLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.79 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $186.53 million and $23.79 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

