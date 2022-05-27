Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 747.1% in May

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 747.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 158,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

