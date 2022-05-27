Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 747.1% in May

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 747.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 158,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
About Plastic2Oil (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plastic2Oil (PTOI)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.