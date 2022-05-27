PIXEL Achieves Market Cap of $795,398.44 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $795,398.44 and $1,357.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,285.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.00618082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00167471 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

