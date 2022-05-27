Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Medpace by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.48.

MEDP opened at $135.54 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

