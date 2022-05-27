Pitcairn Co. Sells 966 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

