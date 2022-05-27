Pitcairn Co. Sells 105 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $206.81.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.